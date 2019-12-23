Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts A 'clean Sweep' For Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence over the performance of Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand Assembly polls. On Monday, the RJD leader predicted a "clean sweep" for the JMM, Congress and RJD alliance in the state. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally AJSU and LJP faces the formidable combination of Congress and JMM in Jharkhand.

Amid the counting, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI, "There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister."

The battle for the post of Jharkhand's chief minister is significantly between incumbent BJP's Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren. CM Raghubar Das is eyeing a sixth consecutive win from Jamshedpur East. The main factor which is working against BJP CM Raghubar Das is anti-incumbency.

Jharkhand Assembly polls

As per EC trends during the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 27 seats, JMM leading in 25 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 5 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 4 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

The last Jharkhand state polls in 2014 BJP swept the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

