Jharkhand Authorities Release First Phase Polling Figures

Jharkhand authorities held a press conference ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. Authorities spoke about the provisions they had made ahead of the polling based on demographics. They divided booths based on the number of men, women, as well as disabled who are likely to cast their votes along with special provisions made for disabled to cast their votes effortlessly. They talked about how they had also divided booths into Maoist and non-Maoist booths. The booths were then further divided into sensitive and hypersensitive. 1057 booths were marked under Maoist highly sensitive category.

First phase polling begins

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women, and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.