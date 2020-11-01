Jharkhand BJP Chief Booked For Sedition On Saying CM Soren's Govt Will Fall In 4 Months

Jharkhand BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Saturday was booked under a sedition case for allegedly 'trying to destabilise' the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state. The case was registered in bypoll-bound Dumka district against Prakash who on Friday in a press conference claimed that BJP will form the government in the state in the next two-three months.

The Sedition complaint against the BJP leader was lodged by Congress’s Dumka district chief Shyamal Kishore Singh. A case was registered with Dumka police station against Prakash for allegedly trying to destabilise the Jharkhand government under Sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), Superintendents of police Amber Lakra said.

The statements of all persons concerned will be recorded and a thorough investigation will be conducted and the future course of action will depend on the probe, Lakra said.

Prakash dares CM Soren to arrest him

The BJP leader further dared the CM Soren-led government to arrest him within 24 hours.“I am prepared to get arrested. If the Hemant Soren government has guts, it must arrest me within 24 hours,” Prakash told PTI. The BJP leader further alleged that the state government is taking provocative 'illegal action' as it’s frustrated predicting its defeat in the upcoming November 3 by-elections to Dumka and Bermo seats. He further said that the FIR lodged shows that the state government has no faith in the election commission.

“The FIR lodged by the Congress and the JMM shows they don’t have faith in the Election Commission. If they had any complaint against my press conference, they should have gone to the commission. Instead, they used police power to influence the byelections,” the BJP leader said.

'Ousted the BJP from power in Jharkhand'

Meanwhile, JMM general secretary and chief spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said they have ousted the BJP from power in Jharkhand. The BJP's rule in Bihar will also end soon, he said. Adding further he said they will not let the BJP murder democracy and destabilise an elected government.

Ahead of the Dumka bypoll Hemant Soren’s younger brother Basant Soren is contending against former cabinet minister Louis Marandi of the BJP, while in Bermo a straight fight is expected between BJP’s Yogeshwar Mahato and Anup Singh of the Congress.

