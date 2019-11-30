Jharkhand: Employment & Development Foremost On Voters Minds As Elections Begin

On Saturday, the first phase of the five-phase polling began in Jharkhand. Voters in Lohardaga and Daltonganj talked about how they were concerned about issues of unemployment and development in their respective districts. "I voted for the party that called for development in the state. I hope that the party will work on the issue of development," said a voter Vikas Verma in Lohardaga to ANI. In Daltonganj, a voter Ram Tiwari said, "Development has not taken place here. There is poverty and unemployment. I voted on these issues. This time I feel a lot of people will come to vote. There is no fear among the voters here." The prevailing issues amongst voters largely seemed unemployment and development.

Another voice from Jharkhand, Shravan Kumar Tiwari said, "I voted on the issue of unemployment. Many youths are losing their jobs so I voted for the party that brings employment." Some voters also touched upon other issues apart from development. A voter named Arvind Tiwari criticised the government's lack of effort in improving the electricity and water standards in the districts. "There are problems of lack of electricity and water in the region. In the past 30 years, no government did the task of providing fulltime electricity and water. There is unemployment as well so I voted on these issues."

Read: BJP govt in Jharkhand fulfilled 92 percent of promises made in manifesto: Think tank

Naxals blow up bridge

While the first phase of voting gets underway in 13 Jharkhand constituencies, Naxals have blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, according to ANI. No injuries have been reported. The Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan has stated that voting will not be affected which started at 7 AM and will end at 3 PM. The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled for December 23. Currently, the BJP holds an outright majority of 44 seats in the 81 seat Assembly.

Read:Jharkhand: Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla as 1st phase of voting gets underway in 13 seats

First phase polling begins

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.

Read:Amit Shah urges Jharkhand voters to poll in first phase of polls underway in 13 seats

(With Agency Inputs)