Jharkhand Elections: JVM(P)'s Babulal Marandi Hints At A Possible Alliance With BJP

Leading as per early trends in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP. After ruling out a post-poll alliance with the saffron party on Sunday, Marandi in interaction with Republic Media Network said that he was 'in touch' with party leaders.

When questioned over a probable post-poll alliance, he told Republic, "I keep talking to the leaders of other parties." "Let the result come in, it has just started, we will know soon. After that the party will sit together and make a decision," Marandi added. JVM-P has fielded 81 candidates in the elections.

READ| Jharkhand Exit polls: JMM-Cong alliance projected to have an edge over incumbent BJP

A day before, Marandi asserted that he has held no discussions with the Mahagathbandhan constituents. The former chief minister had also claimed that the Opposition parties had exuded no interest when he attempted to talk to them post the Lok Sabha elections. On December 22, Marandi met with party functionaries in Ranchi at the JVM-P headquarters.

Jharkhand Assembly Election

The BJP which had a fallout with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union and Lok Janshakti Party, faces the formidable combination of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other parties like LJP, AJSU, JVM. CM Raghubar Das who is eyeing his second consecutive term faces a tough challenge from former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 65.17% compared to the 66.53% recorded in the 2014 elections. For the first time since Jharkhand's creation 19 years ago, Assembly elections to all the 81 seats passed off without violence by Maoists. Of the 5,389 polling stations in the state, 396 in Naxal-affected areas were marked "critical" and 208 as "sensitive". 1,088 male candidates, 27 women nominees, and one third-gender candidate were in the fray for the 81 seats.

READ| Jharkhand Polls: Ahead of results, posters of Cong-JMM alliance victory seen in Ranchi

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.



