Jharkhand Elections: PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren For Winning Both Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 23, congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren for winning from both Dumka and Barhait seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Soren received 53.49 per cent of votes in the Barhait constituency and 48.86 per cent of votes in the Dumka constituency. In Barhait, JMM reportedly held the seat since 2005.

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

PM Modi thanks people of Jharkhand

In another tweet, PM Modi thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving BJP the "opportunity to serve the state for several years." He also lauded the "hardworking" BJP Party workers in the state.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts.



We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

Hemant Soren to be CM?

Congress leader RPN Singh, on Monday, December 23, stated that if Congress’ alliance with RJD and JMM gets a majority in the state, JMM chief Hemant Soren will become the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. As per media reports, the party cadre credits the leader RPN Singh to be the man behind the revival of Congress in Jharkhand. Singh asserted that Hemant Soren was promised the Chief Ministership before the formation of JMM-RJD-Congress alliance in the state.

Recent poll update

Recent Election Commission trends show BJP is leading in 25 seats. Meanwhile, JMM is leading in 47 seats. On the other hand, the JVM has three seats, while the AJSU has two seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

