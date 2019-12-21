Jharkhand Exit Polls: BJP Incharge Exudes Confidence Of 50+ Seats In The State

With the conclusion of the Jharkhand assembly polls, BJP in-charge of Jharkhand Ram Vichar Netam exuded confidence over BJP's victory in the state. However, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the BJP failing to cross the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. The Congress-JMM-RJD (UPA) alliance is predicted to have an edge over the incumbent BJP government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Netam guaranteed that the party will win 50 plus seats and he was certain of a second-term for the BJP government.

"You should not believe in the exit poll. We have visited all of Jharkhand and we have seen the excitement in people and the party workers. Keeping that in mind I can assure we will get 50 plus seats and BJP government will be formed."

Further, addressing the question over the low percentage of voting in the strongholds of BJP, Netam said., "We can't assume the results on the basis of a few seats. There could be many reasons."

The BJP which had a fallout with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union and Lok Janshakti Party, faces the formidable combination of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other parties like LJP, AJSU, JVM. AJSU and LJP who are fielding candidates against the BJP and UPA may combine with BJP post-results.

READ: Jharkhand Assembly polls: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 PM

READ: PM Modi appeals to voters for record turnout in last phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

Jharkhand Assembly polls final phase

The Jharkhand Assembly elections have been conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12 and 16. The result of the election will be declared on December 23. The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shibu Soren of JMM will be the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) are contesting the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power. In the 2014 election, BJP had won 43 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. This was the first time any party had secured a simple majority in the state’s electoral history.

READ: Jharkhand Assembly polls: Fifth & final phase voting starts on Dec 20

READ: Jharkhand: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks PM Modi over CAA and NRC