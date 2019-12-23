Jharkhand Polls: Congress Leaves Door Open For Alliance With Other Parties

Jharkhand Congress leader Pranav Jha left open the party's option of exploring alliances with other non-NDA parties to form a government in the State should the need arise. When asked about the same, Jha replied, "Yes, our leadership in Jharkhand they are in touch. They have been in touch in the past and we'll see if it's required then we will all come together and make sure to give a stable and credible government to the people of Jharkhand." Jha, however, didn't state in particular which party or parties will be tapped.

'People unhappy with the BJP government': Pranav Jha

Pranav Jha also stated that the Opposition will win power as people are unhappy with the ruling Raghubar Das government. "Adivasi rights, rights of the teachers and Anganwadi sevikas, adivasi land being snatched away from them; these were the issues and people wanted relief from them. People wanted to get rid of this government and wanted an alternate government."

As per Election Commission figures at the time of publishing this article, BJP is leading in 27 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on 25 seats, Congress on 13 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal on 5 seats, and Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha on 4 seats.

Jharkhand Assembly Election

The Opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, JMM and RJD. Hemant Soren of JMM is the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. The JVM led by Babulal Marandi did not join the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) have contested the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power.

The Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 65.17% compared to the 66.53% recorded in the 2014 elections. For the first time since Jharkhand's creation 19 years ago, Assembly elections to all the 81 seats passed off without violence by Maoists.

