Jharkhand Elections: Cong MP PL Punia Admits 'there Is A Fight' As Counting Takes Place

Commenting on the initial trends of Jharkhand Assembly results on Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia conceded that there was a tough fight between the BJP and the opposition alliance. Mentioning that the postal ballots were counted in the beginning, he added that the counting of the EVMs would gain pace in the time to come. At the same time, he maintained that Congress had the lead and would form the government in the state. As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, the Opposition alliance has an edge over BJP.

PL Punia remarked, “The Jharkhand Assembly election has concluded. Today is the counting. During the initial phase, there is counting of postal ballots. Then, the EVM is brought to the table and opened. Its results come. Looking at the initial results, I feel that there is a fight. Congress party has the lead and is on the verge of forming the government.”

Hectic parlays for government formation in Jharkhand

Amid past-pace developments, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is in touch with smaller parties and independents to form the government in Jharkhand, as per sources. Sources further reveal that RPN Singh of the Congress has already reached out to JVM(P) leader Babulal Marandi. Earlier in the day, JVM(P) leader Marandi had indicated to Republic TV that he was in touch with the leaders of all parties and would take a call on extending support to either side after the declaration of results.

Jharkhand assembly election

The Jharkhand Assembly elections was conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17 per cent. Hemant Soren of JMM and BJP's Raghubar Das are in the race for the Chief Minister's post. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won 5 seats helping it form the government.

(With ANI inputs)