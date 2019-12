Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha cast his vote in the Hazaribagh constituency during Thursday's Jharkhand Assembly elections. Voting for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand took place on December 12 amidst a tight security arrangement. Fourth-phase polling for 15 seats is scheduled to take place on December 16 and the last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.