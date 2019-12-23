'I Thank People Of Jharkhand & Maha Gathbandhan For The Mandate': JMM's Hemant Soren

JMM chief Hemant Soren on Monday addressed the media as he leads from both Dumka and Barhait seats. He has thanked Gathbandhan partners - RJD and Congress. He has said that the mandate is for a new Jharkhand. Earlier, he sought blessings from his father and former CM Shibu Soren.

Speaking to the media, Soren said, "Many things got cleared today. On the trends coming in, I thank the people of Jharkhand for the mandate given. Today is the day where I will take an oath to work for the betterment of the people and fulfill their needs and demands. Today's mandate is a result of Shibu Soren's hardships and struggle. We fought polls in a Maha Gathbandhan with Congress & RJD. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Lalu Prasad Yadav."

"In politics, it's unfair to keep the country's interest lagging behind. I thank all those who have put their faith in me. I also thank the media for ground reporting even in remote places during this election. Today, a new chapter will begin for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and profession," he added.

READ | Jharkhand Elections: CM Raghubar Das Claims 'BJP Will Form Next Govt', Dismisses Trends

Recent poll trends

As the official trend from the Election Commission shows that BJP is trailing in Jharkhand, sources said that the saffron party has reached out to AJSU. Sources also said that it has offered the deputy CM post to AJSU. Both the parties had a fallout ahead of elections in the state and fielded their individual candidates. Currently, BJP is won 2 seats and is leading on 25 seats, and AJSU won 1 seat and is leading on 3 seats while JMM+ is leading on as many as 44 seats.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Election: 'Not Bound To Any Party, Alliance,' Says BJP Rebel Saryu Rai

Poll scenario

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results will be declared on Monday.

READ | Republic, Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Predict Jharkhand Elections With 100% Accuracy

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results: BJP Reaches Out To AJSU; CM Raghubar Das Trails