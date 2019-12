Voting for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand took place on December 12 amidst a tight security arrangement. Voters were seen casting their vote and sporting their voting ink mark in Ichagarh. Voters in some of the constituencies could cast their vote till 3 pm, while polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha, and Ramgarh was open till 5 pm. The fourth and fifth phase of polling will be held on December 16 and December 20 respectively.