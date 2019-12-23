Jharkhand Polls: Riteshwar Maharaj Blesses AJSU's Sudesh Mahto, Wishes For His Win

Amid the ongoing counting of for the state assembly election in Jharkhand, Guru Riteshwar Maharaj from Haridwar visited the former Deputy CM of Jharkhand, Sudesh Mahto, an AJSU leader, in Ranchi to bless him. Refraining himself from answering any question related to politics, he said that Mahto is like his family and he visited Ranchi to bless him. Apart from this, he asserted that he wants to see Jharkhand develop and that is the ultimate goal.

Riteshwar Maharaj on Sudesh Mahto’s victory

Wishing for Mahto’s victory, Riteshwar Maharaj said, “Sudesh Mahto is my old devotee. I had come to Ranchi five years ago, and I am coming here now. I wish that he gives a new direction and guidance to this state as he is young.” When asked if Sudhesh Mahto’s party AJSU should go with BJP or any other party after the poll results, Guru Riteshwar said, “He is like a kid to me. I am here to bless him and wish for his victory. And whatever be the decision, it will be his call. He is into politics, I am not. I am here just to bless my kid."

Read: Jharkhand Assembly results: Herculean battle for BJP to retain power?

“I want him to grow and evolve. I want him to go higher from wherever he was. I want Jharkhand to develop and have a stable government and I want the people of Jharkhand to evolve too,” he added. As per the current trends projected by the Election Commission of India, Sudesh Kumar Mahto is leading the fight against the JMM candidate Seema Devi in the Silli constituency.

Read: Jharkhand Exit polls: JMM-Cong alliance projected to have an edge over incumbent BJP

2014 Assembly polls

The last Jharkhand state polls saw the BJP sweep the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

Read: Jharkhand Exit Polls: JMM-Cong Alliance Projected To Have An Edge Over Incumbent BJP

2019 Lok Sabha polls

Amid the larger mandate victory of the NDA, Jharkhand saw the BJP retain its 12 Lok Sabha seats. The JMM led by Shibu Soren managed to retain its 2 seats. The Lok Sabha polls saw the NDA re-elected to power with 353 seats, while the UPA won only 92 seats.

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: BJP Faces Congress-JMM With AJSU, JVM In Fray