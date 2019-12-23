J'khand Polls: Shahnawaz Hussain Unhappy With Initial Trends, Calls It Neck-to-neck Battle

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday conceded that the initial trends of the Jharkhand Assembly results were not as per the party’s expectation. He observed that not only did his party contest on local issues, but also did good work there. Maintaining that his party had received a vote share of more than 34 per cent, he exuded confidence that BJP’s performance would improve after the culmination of the counting process. As per the Election Commission of India figures at 12.10 PM, the incumbent BJP is leading only in 28 seats while the opposition alliance is ahead in 42 constituencies.

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Election: Cong-JMM Alliance Dials Smaller Parties For Govt Formation

Shahnawaz Hussain remarked, “We fought the polls on local issues. We did very good work there. The results coming in so far are not as per expectations. But our vote share is more than 34 per cent. We will see when the final tally comes. Currently, a neck-to-neck battle is going on. I am still hopeful that BJP will perform much better when the final tally comes.” He added, “We fought the election on the issue of development. But sometimes, the local government and the MLA cannot fulfill some demands. We have received the maximum vote share. But currently, the seats are a little less.”

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Elections | 'Will Win At Least 50 Seats': BJP State In-charge Confident

Polls in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Assembly elections has been conducted in five phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17 per cent. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power. On the other hand, JMM's Hemant Soren has been declared as the CM face of the opposition alliance comprising Congress, JMM, and RJD. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won five seats helping it form the government.

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts A 'clean Sweep' For Mahagathbandhan

Read: Congress Leader Ajay Maken Positive About Govt Formation In Jharkhand With Majority

(With ANI inputs)