Jitin Prasada Holding The Fort For Congress In West Bengal Amid Lack Of Star Campaigners

The former Minister of State for Human Resource, Jitin Prasada is the only senior Congress leader campaigning in West Bengal as the state readies for its third round of polling and is also the state in charge. Several Congress candidates are currently battling to find leaders to campaign in the high-stake battle with only Prasada crisscrossing the state as the party falls short of resources at its disposal.

The only big names from Congress to campaign in West Bengal include Salman Khurshid, Jaiveer Shergill and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Prasada said that it’s his job to oversee and manage the elections and he is campaigning in the state while travelling at least 500 kilometres in a day. Speaking on the absence of renowned leaders in poll campaign, the former Minister of State for Human Resource reportedly said that soon a “battery of leaders” will be arriving in West Bengal and expressed confidence in the Congress alliance getting a “good response.”

Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases till April 29 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2. Several Congress insiders have reportedly revealed that it is the lack of positive feedback in the state that is hindering the leaders from coming to the state. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in a direct contest. The Congress is trying to hold its tally of 44 in the 2016 general elections as the party’s vote declined to 4% in the 2019 General Elections. However, it still remains a significant factor in Purulia, Malda and Murshidabad.

Days of TMC are over in Bengal?

Steering support in the state, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha while noting that the days of TMC are numbered with its leaders losing the moral ground.

"Mamata Banerjee knows that her and TMC's days are about to end. So, she called Sonia Gandhi to save her before her time is up. Therefore I would suggest TMC supporters join Congress and Sanjukta Morcha", Chowdhury said. "The TMC leader lost morally. So all the TMC activists are told to join the Congress or the Sanjukta Morcha now, he added.

(Image credits: ANI/Twitter)