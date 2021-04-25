JP Nadda Says 'People Of Bengal Won't Be Scared After Poll Results' At Malda Rally

While addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal's Malda, BJP National President J P Nadda Sunday launched a series of attacks on West Bengal Chief Minister and opponent Mamata Banerjee. On Mamata Banerjee's claim that the Centre is not providing the state with vaccine, J P Nadda questioned her letters and added that everyday vaccination record is kept. The seventh phase of voting is scheduled in West Bengal tomorrow. Malda is one of the constituencies where voting will take place on Monday.

Nadda further slammed West Bengal Chief by saying that the people of the state want freedom from this government.

"the people of Bengal won't be scared anymore. She wants freedom from your tyranny & in the 7th & 8th phases they'll fight the decisive battle. They will go ahead & vote for 'Lotus'," added J P Nadda.

No report of state crimes

BJP leader alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government did not submit a proper report on state crimes. Ahead of the elections, several BJP leaders died in West Bengal however no proper investigation came out yet. Nadda claimed that TMC has understood that they are going to lose this time and so they have started threatening BJP workers. J P Nadda added that Mamata Banerjee imposed a curfew in the state on the inauguration day of Ram Janma Bhumi in Ayodhya. While talking about the safety of women in the state, Nadda slammed Mamata Banerjee for recording higher human trafficking cases in the state.

West Bengal elections

The state is all set to vote for the seventh phase of the election that will include 36 constituencies of the state. The campaigning for the seventh phase concluded on Friday as new rules of COVID-19 guidelines mandate campaigning to end 72 hours before voting. Meanwhile, recently it was reported that Mamata Banerjee will be knocking on doors of the Supreme Court against the Election Commission claiming that EC has directed officials to detain TMC workers. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, no big rallies are allowed to take place in the state. The results for the West Bengal assembly elections will come out on May 2.