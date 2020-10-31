Jyotiraditya Scindia Roars 'Yes, I Am A Dog, My Master Is Public'; Lashes At Kamal Nath

Retaliating to ex- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday, proclaimed that he was the public's dog, while addressing a rally in Shadora in Ashok Nagar district. Claiming that Kamal Nath had termed him a dog, Scindia claimed that he was a dog who protected his master - the public, from corrupt people. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Scindia: 'Yes, I am a dog'

"Does Kamal Nath come here? He came to Ashok Nagar and called me a dog. Yes, Kamal Nath ji I am a dog because my master is the people, whom I serve. I am a dog, because a dog protects its owner. I am a dog, because if anyone behaves in a corrupt and low manner to its owner, he will bite," said Scindia.

Scindia's ferocious rallies

Leading the charge in getting his loyalists re-elected, Scindia has time and again targeted Kamal Nath and veteran Congress MP Digvijaya Singh in his many campaigns across MP. He has often claimed that Kamal Nath put the Madhya Pradesh government office (Vallabh Bhavan) under lockdown for 15 months. Critiquing Kamal Nath, Scindia claimed that Congress has always done fraudulent politics by cheating the people, doing corruption and illegal mining work. Congress has termed Scindia a 'traitor' and 'blackmailer'. Congress has not been as vociferous in its by-poll campaigning as BJP.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

Scindia's rebellion paid off with 12 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in July's cabinet expansion. Apart from these 12, two rebel MLAs -Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had already been sworn in shortly after CM Shivraj Chouhan took oath, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the upcoming bypolls, all 14 ministers shall be in the poll fray. To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP requires to win 9 seats in the upcoming bypolls. However, BJP faces no danger in MP even if it wins only three seats as they have the support of two BSP, one SP, and three Independent legislators.