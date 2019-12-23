The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

K.C. Venugopal Comments On Jharkhand Elections

Elections

Venugopal said that the BJP is only interested to divide people and divert the attention from real issues like farmers' distress and economy. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal while commenting on the Jharkhand election results said that the people are now realising that the BJP is only depending on the divisive issues like CAA and not focusing on the real issues. He added that the government has a clear motive; they were aiming at Haryana and Maharashtra elections when the abrogation of Article 370 happened and the people rejected it. Now just before the Jharkhand elections they hurriedly passed the CAA. Venugopal said that the BJP is only interested to divide people and divert the attention from real issues like farmers' distress and economy. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS