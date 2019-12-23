K.C. Venugopal Comments On Jharkhand Elections

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal while commenting on the Jharkhand election results said that the people are now realising that the BJP is only depending on the divisive issues like CAA and not focusing on the real issues. He added that the government has a clear motive; they were aiming at Haryana and Maharashtra elections when the abrogation of Article 370 happened and the people rejected it. Now just before the Jharkhand elections they hurriedly passed the CAA. Venugopal said that the BJP is only interested to divide people and divert the attention from real issues like farmers' distress and economy.