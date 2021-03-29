Kamal Haasan Appeals To First-time Voters In TN & Puducherry As MNM Gears Up For Polls

MNM president Kamal Haasan on Monday appealed to the first-time voters of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to set the trend for the rest of the country in the Assembly polls. Speaking to the media post his arrival in Puducherry, Haasan urged the youths to be a part of the "revolution" in electoral politics. Requesting them to think for a better India while casting their vote in the election, the acclaimed actor stressed that he is an earnest politician. On being asked about the PM's visit to the Union Territory scheduled for March 30, he mentioned that people had many demands. It is pertinent to note that the MNM chief is entering the poll fray for the first time by contesting in the Coimbatore South constituency where he is pitted against BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Mayura Jayakumar of Congress.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan remarked, "As far as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are concerned, I think it is a seed for change. And people, especially first-time voters will have to avail this opportunity to change the polity of the nation, if need be. Let Puducherry and Tamil Nadu seat the trend for the rest of the country. And it can be done. Though who would be a part of our revolution would be the youth. You are going to be voting for the first time. I ask them to think and think for a better India. I am an earnest politician and they will automatically find our symbol, our number in the EVM machine."

Assembly polls in TN & Puducherry

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. In the upcoming Assembly election, the DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK and other smaller parties.

Meanwhile, AMMK has joined hands with AIMIM, SDPI and actor Vijayakant-led DMDK. On the other hand, MNM has tied with up All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. Puducherry is currently under President's Rule after the V Narayanasamy-led government collapsed. The All India NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP are hoping for a comeback to beat the Congress-led alliance. The polling for the Assembly election in TN and Puducherry will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

