Karnataka BJP Fields 4 Candidates For Legislative Council Elections; Details Here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded four candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka. The BJP candidates include Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, and Sunil Valyapure.

However, H Vishwanath has not received a ticket yet. The term of seven members of Karnataka Legislative Council elected by the MLAs expires on June 30. The election is slated for June 29, 2020. Vishwanath, former JD-S leader, and Nagaraj, former Congress minister, had lost the assembly polls on December 5 from Hunsur and Hoskote in districts respectively.

READ | Karnataka Congress To Field One Candidate For RS; Decision On Support To Deve Gowda Soon

Rebel leaders join BJP

Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj had resigned from their assembly segments in July 2019 with 15 other rebels, leading to the fall of the 14-month-old JD(S)-Congress coalition government on July 23, 2019.

R Shankar, who was an Independent and a minister in the former coalition government, was not given the BJP ticket to contest in the December assembly polls though he too resigned from the Ranebennur assembly seat along with former Congress and JD(S) rebels. The three leaders are also aspiring to fill the four vacant seats in the Karnataka cabinet as ministers in the 10-month-old BJP government.

READ | Intense Lobbying On In Karnataka Cong As Race For 2 MLC Seats Hots Up

Velyapura is the party's grass-root leader from Chincholi in Gulbarga district. He extensively campaigned in the May 2019 general elections, ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Umesh Yadav from the reserved seat, defeating Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

As the party has 116 legislators in the 225-member Assembly, all four BJP candidates will require 28 votes each to win the contest. Of the 75-member Karnataka Council, the opposition Congress has 37, BJP has 19, JD(S) 16, with two independent members and one Chairman.

READ | Karnataka Govt Issues Directions For Smooth Conduct Of Legislative Council & RS Polls

READ | 'Karnataka Cong Forms Committee To Screen Leaders Who Wish To Join The Party': Shivakumar