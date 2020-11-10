Karnataka By-poll Results 2020: BJP Leads In Sira, RR Nagar As Predicted By CM Yediyurappa

Ahead of the declaration of the Karnataka by-poll results, the Election Commission has stated that BJP seems to be leading in the in RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats of the State. While the results may not have a major impact on the BJP leadership in the State government, the stakes seem to be high for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa as it would speak volumes about CM's popularity in the State and among the party members. This comes just days after Yediyurappa exuded confidence and stated that BJP would win the RR Nagar and Sira seats by a huge margin.

The vote-counting commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, in the two key Karnataka Assembly constituencies that went to poll on November 3. A voter turnout of 82.31 per cent was recorded in Sira constituency and 45.24 per cent in RR Nagar. Considering the vote-counting, elaborate security measures have been put in place in the two constituencies along with prohibitory orders and liquor ban from 6 am to 12 midnight.

"We'll win RR Nagar & Sira"

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted confidence that BJP will win both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly by-polls by 'huge margins'. While speaking to the reporters, Karnataka CM said that he had predicted BJP's victory quite ahead of the assembly elections. He said that Congress has probably taken his prediction lightly, and they will know the truth once the results are out.

On the other hand, Yediyurappa's leadership remains at stake due to the conflicts within the party in the State. Earlier in October, BJP senior Leader and legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal made a controversial statement with regards to the Karnataka CM. He had said that 'Yedyiurappa will not be CM for a long time as top leaders in BJP are fed up with him'. He also went on to criticise the Karnataka CM and said, "125 crore grants we had received, CM only took it. It started a fight between us. He (Yediyurappa) does everything for Shimoga (Shivamogga). He won't be here for long. Even the high command is fed up."

Just days after the controversial statement, BJP Karnataka unit made its stand clear and announced that the 2023 elections will also be under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa. Further, the party also warned of 'disciplinary action' against 'those indulging in indiscipline'.

Karnataka assembly by-polls

Sira bye-polls are being held due to the death of JD(S) legislatorB Satyanarayana in August, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar election was necessitated because of the disqualification of then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year. BJP, which has never won any Sira seat in the past has fielded radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda who is the son of former Congress MP CP Mudalagiriyappa. On the other hand, the two traditional rivals of the region, Congress and JD(S) have fielded former Minister TB Jayachandra and Ammajamma respectively.

(With ANI inputs)