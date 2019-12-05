The Debate
Karnataka By-polls: 108-year-old Lady Casts Vote In Hasakote

Elections

A 108-year-old woman came to cast her vote in the Karnataka by-election that was conducted on December 5. The results of the by-poll will be out on December 9

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Crucial by-elections for 15 seats in Karnataka has so far witnessed a poor turnout of the voters, yet a 108-year-old woman came to cast her vote. She was brought to the poll booth on a wheel-chair in a bid to cast her vote in Hasakote. Amidst multiple controversies, 13 of the disqualified legislators are seeking re-elections, this time on a BJP ticket. The by-election was originally supposed to be held on October 21 but was later rescheduled to December 5. The results of the by-poll will be out on December 9

