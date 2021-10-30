Karnataka Byelections: Voting Underway For Sindgi, Hangal Assembly Constituencies

Voting has already started in the Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituency constituencies as a part of the Karnataka bypolls on Saturday. According to the election officials, the voting began at 7 AM and will go on till 7 PM. With this, a total of 19 candidates are contesting the by-elections from both the constituencies with six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Apart from that, two candidates from Sindgi are women. Later, the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and JD(S) are contesting the elections. JD(S) being the first party to announce its candidates has fielded Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from the Sindgi constituency and Niyaz Shaikh for the Hangal constituency. Apart from that, Congress has fielded Ashok Managuli as its candidate for Sindgi followed by former MLC Srinivas Mane from Hangal. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ramesh Bhusanur for Sindgi and Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hangal. Meanwhile, bypolls for these constituencies were mandated after the seats fell empty after the demise of JD(S) legislator MC Managuli from Sindgi and BJP's CM Udasi from Hangal. Being the first electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after he took over, winning the constituency of Hangal is very important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his own segment, Shiggaon. Apart from that, the JD(S) and Congress are looking forward to retaining the Sindgi seat.

Voters gather as Karnataka byelections begin

A total of 4,39,148 eligible voters including 230 service voters will be casting their votes at 560 polling stations across the constituencies. Along with that, two ‘sakhi’ booths for women and one booth for the physically challenged are also set in the Sindgi constituency.

Meanwhile, there are reports of EVM machines not working in three polling stations of Sindgi causing a delay in the voting process. The state police have also remained vigil and deployed armed forces to maintain law and order in the areas and to ensure a peaceful voting process.

After the Election Commission of India announced by-elections for LS seats and assembly constituencies across the country, voting is underway in other states as well.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)