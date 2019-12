Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he is confident of winning 13 seats out of 15 in the by-poll results to be declared on Monday. After that, the future of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be clear. The counting of votes polled in the December 5 polls, which saw a voter turnout of 67.91%, will begin at 8 am in 11 centres and all the results were most likely to be out by the afternoon, election officials said.