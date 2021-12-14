Karnataka MLC Election Results: BJP Gains Majority In Upper House; Bags 12 Seats

In the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority by winning 12 seats, while Congress won 11 out of 25 seats. As things stand, BJP has 38 members in the 75-member Legislative Council. JDS faced a major setback as the party could secure only 1 seat which was won by HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna from Haasan seat.

On December 10, the voting was held for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies. During the polls, about 99 per cent voter turnout was recorded. There were a total of 90 candidates, of which 20 were from BJP and Congress, six were from JD(S), 33 Independents, and the rest from smaller parties.

Since the tenures of the MLCs are set to end on January 5, the election was necessitated. Out of 25 outgoing MLCs, seven are from BJP, 14 from Congress, and four from JD(S).

Speaking on Karnataka MLC election results, Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy told ANI, "Everyone knows that Congress and BJP have an internal understanding to finish the JDS party. They’ve somewhat succeeded in coordinating with each other in all of the 6 constituencies we had contested in…Our focus is on the 2023 general elections (in Karnataka). We’re working on developing the strength for that. We’re not bothered with the result of the Karnataka Legislative Council elections".

Bommai confident of BJP's win

The remarkable performance in this election will serve as a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal's seat during the recent Assembly polls in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri.

Bommai, who is currently in Varanasi had earlier expressed confidence on "good results" in favour of the BJP.

Ahead of the polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had sought the support of JD(S) in the seats where the regional party was not contesting. However, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy brushed the matter stating that the decision will be taken by the local leaders on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting. The statement was made considering the prospects for the 2023 Assembly election.

BJP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Maharashtra MLC polls

Adding to the success the party scripted in Karnataka, BJP also won 4 out of the 6 seats in the Maharashtra MLC polls. The poll-bound seats were previously held by Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena), Bhai Jagtap (Congress), Satej Patil (Congress), Amrish Patel (BJP), Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena) and Girish Vyas (BJP).

Responding to the BJP's victory, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I am very happy to say that BJP has won 4 out of seats 6 in the Maharashtra MLC elections. I want to thank Modiji, our national president JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. If 3 political parties come together that doesn't ensure their win"

