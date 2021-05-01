Kerala Election Result 2021 Live: Will UDF Trump LDF Or Will CM Vijayan Win A Second Term?

As the fate of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 hangs in balance, the Republic-CNX Exit Polls projected a second consecutive win for the Left government in the state. The LDF is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats, marking a decline from the 91 seats that it won in the 2016 elections. On the other hand, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll for Kerala has projected a jump for the UDF. The Congress led alliance is projected to win between 58-64 seats, marking a +11-17 increase in the number of seats. The NDA alliance led by the BJP is approximated to win around 1-5 seats.

Breaking down the party wise seat prediction, the CPM is projected to lose its strength in the Kerala Assembly from the current 58 seats to somewhere between 49-55. The Congress is expected to win nearly +10-14 seats in the 2020 Assembly Elections and take its total count to somewhere between 32-36. The BJP is predicted to win 01-05 seats whereas the IUML is predicted to win between 13-17 seats. Read more here