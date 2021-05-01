Kerala Election Result 2021 Live: Will UDF Trump LDF Or Will CM Vijayan Win A Second Term?

Quick links:
As the fate of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 hangs in balance, the Republic-CNX Exit Polls projected a second consecutive win for the Left government in the state. The LDF is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats, marking a decline from the 91 seats that it won in the 2016 elections. On the other hand, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll for Kerala has projected a jump for the UDF. The Congress led alliance is projected to win between 58-64 seats, marking a +11-17 increase in the number of seats. The NDA alliance led by the BJP is approximated to win around 1-5 seats.
Breaking down the party wise seat prediction, the CPM is projected to lose its strength in the Kerala Assembly from the current 58 seats to somewhere between 49-55. The Congress is expected to win nearly +10-14 seats in the 2020 Assembly Elections and take its total count to somewhere between 32-36. The BJP is predicted to win 01-05 seats whereas the IUML is predicted to win between 13-17 seats.
The LDF-led by the CPM had released its poll manifesto on March 20, in which it promised to increase spending on social welfare, health and education. The Left front has pledged to work towards modernization, free housing for the poor, enhanced social welfare pensions, improved public services, rapid re-skilling of unemployed youth and more.
The LDF would increase monthly welfare pension from ₹1,600 to ₹2,500. An estimated 60 lakh persons would benefit. It would include homemakers in the expanded pension net. It promised 40 lakh new employment opportunities, a ₹5,000-crore coastal development package, welfare schemes for taxi and autorickshaw drivers, coir and agriculture workers, traditional seafaring fishers, toddy tappers and cashew workers. The manifesto has promised a 50% hike in farm wages and also emphasizes on the State's tourism potential.
Titled the "People's Manifesto", the UDF has promised Rs 2000 monthly pension to homemakers, Five kg free rice to all-white cardholders and five lakh homes to the poor, if it is elected to power in Kerala. The Congress-led alliance has made a mention of the Sabarimala issue and pledged to bring a special law to protect the traditions of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and a Peace and Harmony department on the model of Rajasthan. Reaching out to the vast majority of women voters, the front has assured a two years age relaxation for mothers appearing for examinations for government jobs.
In the 2016 assembly polls a neck-to-neck fight had been predicted in exit polls between LDF and then-ruling UDF, though in the end the LDF swept the elections with a comfortable majority of 91 seats while the UDF won 47 seats. The NDA alliance managed just one solitary seat in Kerala, with veteran O Rajagopalan winning the Nemom constituency by a margin of 8,671 votes. The BJP failed to secure any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections though its vote percentage increased considerably.
27 days after going to the polls, Kerala eagerly awaits the results for its 15th Legislative Assembly. Coming to power in 2016, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) had once again snatched power from its major opponent in the state - the United Democratic Front (UDF). This time around, the tussle yet again remains between the two front with the BJP vying to make inroads into the southern states and hopes of increasing their seat tally in the Kerala Assembly.
Voting for the Kerala Assembly Elections was held on April 6 and witnessed a voter turnout of 74.20%. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8:00 A.M onwards on May 2.
In the 140 seater Kerala Legislative Assembly at present, LDF-led by the CPI(M) holds the majority with 91 seats. Out of the 91 LDF seats, 58 belong to the CPI(M), 19 to the CPI, JD(S) holds 3, IND owns 4, KC(M) has 2 to its name while NCP, KC(B), C(S), and INL hold one each.
Breaking down the 41 seats held by the Congress-led UDF, the INC has 21 seats, the IUML has 18, KC(J) has one belongs to NCK. The BJP holds only one seat in the 140-seater Kerala Assembly and there are 7 vacant seats.