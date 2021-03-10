Kerala Elections: CPI-M Announces 83 Candidates List, Thomas Isaac Not In The Fray

From West Bengal in the east to Kerala in the south, India is all set to witness an intense political battle in the two major states. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has released a list of 83 candidates out of 85 on Wednesday for the upcoming Kerala election.

Interestingly, the CPI-M has not included five ministers of the Kerala Government and 33 sitting MLAs of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Law Minister AK Balan, Education Minister C Raveendranath, and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran are not in the fray.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and acting CPI-M state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said, "Out of 83 candidates 74 candidates are contesting in party symbols, nine candidates are CPI-M supported independent candidates."

"With regards to two seats Manjeshwaram and Devikulam, we will announce the names later," he said adding that the decision is due to a large per cent of linguistic minorities and Tamil migrant workers in these constituencies respectively.

CPI-M to support 'lone candidate' N Haridas

Vijayaraghavan said, "As the lone candidate from Kerala to the Pondicherry Legislative Assembly, CPI-M is going to support N Haridas who is to contest as an independent from Mahi Constituency." He also said that the Students Federation of India (SFI) All India President VP Sanu will contest as CPI-M candidate in the Lok Sabha by-election of Malappuram constituency.

Age Basis Nomination By CPI-M

With regard to the age factor, we have 4 candidates below 30 years, 8 candidates below 40 years, 8 candidates between 30 and 40 years, 13 candidates between 41 and 50 years, 33 candidates between 51 and 60 years and 24 candidates above 60 years," Vijayaraghavan said.

CM Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has been in controversy due to the famous 'Kerala Gold Scam' will be contesting the Kerala election from Dharmadam, Health Minister KK Shailaja from Mattannur, and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel from Thavanoor.

On the accusations of the opposition of Vijayan's involvement in the Kerala Gold Scam case, Kerala Chief Minister on Monday wrote on his Twitter, "If the BJP thinks that they can align with the INC and topple us, they will be disappointed. Whenever they have tried to create divisions, we have stood for the unity of this nation. Forever, Kerala will be unflinching in its struggle against communalism, upholding secularism."

If the BJP thinks that they can align with the INC and topple us, they will be disappointed. Whenever they have tried to create divisions, we have stood for the unity of this nation. Forever, Kerala will be unflinching in its struggle against communalism, upholding secularism. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 8, 2021

CM Vijayan also lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reminded him of the alleged 'fake encounter case'. Vijayan on Twitter wrote, "Does @AmitShah remember whose name was mentioned in the charge sheet of a fake encounter case, was arrested and then jailed? The same person was accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion and illegal surveillance. And on mysterious deaths, is he speaking from his own experience?"

Does @AmitShah remember whose name was mentioned in the charge sheet of a fake encounter case, was arrested and then jailed? The same person was accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion and illegal surveillance. And on mysterious deaths, is he speaking from his own experience? — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 8, 2021

The Kerela assembly polls is slated to take place in 14 districts in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)