Kerala HC Stays EC's Order Halting Rice Distribution, CM Vijayan Exults Ahead Of Election

In a relief for the State government, the Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission's order halting the distribution of rice and essential supplies to non-priority cardholders. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Asha was hearing a plea filed by the Kerala government. During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan argued that the implementation of this scheme was scheduled to be implemented by March 31 as cited by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

While the EC made it clear that the scheme cannot be continued after the notification of the Kerala Assembly polls, Thampan informed the court that the Model Code of Conduct does not apply to the continuation of schemes or new schemes announced and implemented before the declaration of the election dates. On the other hand, EC standing counsel Deepu Lal Mohan contended that permission cannot be granted without sufficient material. Citing the provisions contained in the MCC, Justice Asha stressed, "All ostentatious functions should be avoided and no impression should be given that the schemes are of the party in power to influence voters".

War of words between CM and Leader of Opposition

On Saturday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sparred over the derailment of welfare measures in the state. Vijayan cried foul as Chennithala complained to the Election Commission to stop the Kerala government from disbursing rice to school students, welfare pensions and Easter-Vishu food kits. While he asserted that UDF will "pay dearly" for this act in the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress leader offered a sharp counter. Writing on Twitter, Chennithala remarked, "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer to the people on why the rice disbursement was kept pending for last 8 months and why you want to disburse it just before elections. It's not strange that LDF remembers people only at the eve of elections."