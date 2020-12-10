Kerala Local Body Elections: Voting Ongoing For Phase 2 Of Polls In 5 Key Districts

The second phase of Kerala local body elections commenced at 7 am on Thursday in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. In phase two of the local body polls, a total of 4,116 wards in 451 local bodies are up for grabs and voting will close at 6 pm. The first phase of the three-phase Kerala local body elections ended on December 8 with a voter turnout of 72.67 percent.

Phase 2 of Kerala Local Body Elections

About 12,643 polling booths have been set up along with webcasting in 473 polling booths known to be problematic across the Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts of Kerala with a total of 63,187 personnel on election duty. The Ernakulam district has a total of 2,045 wards in 111 local bodies which includes Kochi corporation and a total of 3,132 polling booths have been set up for the 25,900,200 voters of the district with 15,660 personnel on duty. Ernakulam has a total of 272 problematic polling booths. Including the 400 candidates in Kochi, the district has 7,255 candidates in fray in the district. Apart from the local body elections, polling will be held at 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities and one district panchayat in the district. The final phase of the Kerala local body elections will be held on December 14 and the vote counting will be undertaken on December 16.

Phase 1 of Kerala Local Body Elections

A total of 51,28,361 females, 47,28,489 males, 93 transgenders and 265 NRIs participated in the first phase of the elections taking the total participation tally to 98,57,208 voters. While the overall voter turnout of the five districts that went to polls was 72.67 percent, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69.76 percent voter turnout, Kollam 73.41 percent, Pathanamthitta 69.70 percent, Idukki 74.56 percent and Alappuzha 77.23 percent. The Corporations, Municipalities and Panchayaths of Kerala also witnessed a good voter turnout.

(With inputs from ANI)