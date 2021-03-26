Kerala Polls: KK Shailaja Confident Of Favourable Result For LDF; Cites COVID-19 Success

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja exuded confidence in the LDF's prospects for the upcoming Assembly polls. Asserting that people are inspired by the developmental activities of the state government, she pointed out that it managed to save the lives of people during various calamities. Credited for leading the state's successful response against COVID-19, she pointed out that Kerala's novel coronavirus mortality rate is only 0.4% despite various challenges. The Kerala Health Minister is contesting the election from the Mattannur constituency.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja remarked, "It is very favourable to LDF as people are inspired by the development activities and also our activities during the most difficult season such as Nipah, flood, hurricane and COVID-19. However, the government acted for poor people and we saved the people in the case of COVID-19. The mortality rate is 0.4%. Our state is a thickly populated state. The population density is higher. And the old age population is also high. Also, lifestyle diseases are rampant in Kerala. But these are challenges." READ | Kerala Elections: HM Amit Shah holds roadshow in Thrippunithura, calls Congress 'confused'

"LDF leaders are campaigning in each and every constituency. There is no star campaigner with us. Mattannur is our stronghold constituency that is why I am going to other places to campaign. I completed my first round of the election campaign. I am going back to my constituency from the 29th onwards," she added.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.