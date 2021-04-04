Kerala Polls: Pinarayi Vijayan, 'Metroman' Sreedharan, Oommen Chandy Fight In Key Battles

With the high-pitched campaigning coming to the end on Sunday evening, Kerala now gears up for polling in 140 constituencies, which now sits just two days away. Unlike West Bengal and Assam, Kerala will witness a single-phase polling on Tuesday for the 14th Legislative Assembly, whose term is set to expire on June 1. While the focus remains on the battle between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) - both alliances who have been exchanging power over the last decade or so - the 2021 elections seem to be instrumental for the BJP, who has been eyeing to make inroads in southern India.

With party stalwarts including former chief Amit Shah and current President JP Nadda exuding confidence in a massive victory, the scales seemed to be tipped towards the LDF as it was seen in the recently concluded civic body polls which the alliance swept under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress under Ramesh Chennithala eyes to increase its tally from the 47 seats which it won in the previous election. As Kerala heads towards polling on April 6, here is a look at the much-anticipated key battles which will have all eyes on them:

1. E Sreedharan vs Shafi Parambil

Making his electoral debut 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, contesting on a BJP ticket, faces a stiff challenge from Congress' Shafi Parambil in the Pallakad battleground. Sreedharan, who has been projected as the BJP's CM face for Kerala, only recently joined the saffron party making a leap into the world of politics whereas his competitor Shafi Parambil enjoys massive support in Palakkad having been elected to represent Pallakad twice in a row. Even though the Congress holds the Palakkad seat, Sreedharan might be hoping to jolt some shockwaves to Parambil's chances of re-election, riding high on endorsements from PM Modi, Amit Shah and even Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, who recently threw weight behind the Metroman. Notably, the BJP might just have an edge as the Palakkad also happens to be the district where E Sreedharan was born and thus enjoys home support.

2. Oommen Chandy vs N Hari

Having served as Kerala CM for two terms, Oomen Chandy just happens to be the favourite as he steps on to face N Hari from at his home turf - Puthuppally. The constituency has been a Congress stronghold ever since 1957 except for between 1967-1970 when a CPM candidate was elected to power. Since 1957, the people of Puthupally have reposed their faith in Oommen Chandy in every assembly election held to date. Chandy will be eyeing another landslide victory in the battle against BJP's N Hari this year as well. However, as the UDF bank on Chandy to retain his bastion, the BJP will be hoping for N Hari to punch above his weight and dislodge the veteran Congress leader from power.

3. Pinarayi Vijayan vs C Raghunath

Incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, fighting for his throne, has been pitted against Congress' DCC Secretary C Ragunath. The UDF's lead party had its fair share of thought before handing the battle gun for Dharmadam - a Left stronghold - to Ragunath after the Kerala Congress Working President K Sudhakaran declined the contest despite High Command's request. In the previous state election, Pinarayi Vijayan had registered a comfortable victory by 87,329 votes leaving behind the Congress candidate by miles. In Dharmadam, Vijayan faces a two-pronged attack with Congress' Ragunath from one end and BJP's senior leader CK Padmanabhan from the other ends.

4. R Sajilal vs Ramesh Chennithala

Eyeing the Chief Minister's post, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala is expected to stomp over the Left's candidate - R Sajilal - when the people of Haripad go to vote on April 6. Having held the constituency since 2011, Chennithala had won the previous election by a margin of over 28,000 votes, with the CPI and BJP candidate securing the third and fourth position, respectively. However, with power changing frequent hands in Haripad, R Sajilal and BJP's K Soman might hope to pull off a shocker in denying Chennithala another re-election from Haripad. The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.38 per cent. A total of 1.48 lakh voters of the total 1.84 lakh registered electors cast their vote.