Kerala Polls: Vijayan & Chennithala Spar Over 'derailment' Of Welfare Measures & EC Role

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sparred over the derailment of welfare measures in the state. Vijayan cried foul as Chennithala complained to the Election Commission to stop the Kerala government from disbursing rice to school students, welfare pensions and Easter-Vishu food kits. While he asserted that UDF will "pay dearly" for this act in the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress leader offered a sharp counter.

Writing on Twitter, Chennithala remarked, "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer to the people on why the rice disbursement was kept pending for last 8 months and why you want to disburse it just before elections. It's not strange that LDF remembers people only at the eve of elections." READ | Javadekar unveils BJP Manifesto for Kerala polls, assures laws on Sabarimala, ‘Love Jihad'

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively.

This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam. While Vijayan remains the CM face for LDF, UDF has refrained from projecting any Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election. On the other hand, BJP is hoping to make inroads in the state by roping in Metroman E Sreedharan as its election candidate from Palakkad. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.