Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala Urges EC To Work On Directive Of HC For Transparent Polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Kerala, the leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday approached the Election Commission to take cognizance of the High Court's directions and ensure transparent elections in the State. Calling it "a fraud on democracy", he questioned the EC's decision of moving forward with an election roll, which allegedly is filled with names of bogus voters.

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the EC to ensure that voters only once in the upcoming state assembly elections. The said order was given by the top court of the State in response to a petition filed by Chennithala in which he sought restraining of fake and multiple entries of voters' name in the voters' list.

The petition sought the court to give a directive to the Election Commission to delete a freeze of 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls for assembly elections in Kerala.

Secret understanding between BJP and CPM

Chennithala also took the opportunity to bring to light what he referred to as 'the secret understanding between the BJP and CPM'. "There is a secret understanding with BJP and CPM and everybody knows about this, but this will not work here. Outlining that the people of the State are not fools, he stated, "They will definitely give a befitting reply to the unholy alliance between the parties.

There's a secret understanding between BJP & CPM. CPM wants another 5 years while BJP wants 10 seats, everybody knows about it. People are not fools, they will give a befitting reply to BJP & CPM's unholy alliance: Ramesh Chennithal, LoP — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.

(Credits-PTI/Rep Image/ANI)