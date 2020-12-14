Kerala Records High Voter Turnout In 3rd Phase Of Local Body Polls

The Kerala local body polls recorded a high voter turnout on Monday as people flocked to the booths to register their vote in the last phase of the polls. Four districts namely- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargode are a part of the third phase of elections.

As per the State Election Commission of Kerala, voter turnout was recorded at 50.13% in the third phase till 1 pm today. 50.40% polling was reported in Malappuram, 49.73% in Kozhikode, 50.41 % in Kannur and 49.68% in Kasargode.

This number has significantly risen since then.

As per agency reports, Malappuram has recorded 77.78% polling, Kozhikode has recorded 77.58% polling and Kasaragod has registered 76.23 percent voter turnout till 6pm, higher than the average voting percentage in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of polls. The State Election Commission is yet to release official figures.

Kerala's local body polls are being held in three phases from December 8 to December 14. The first phase of the polls was held on December 8 in five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. The second on December 10 at Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. The third phase on December 14 is being held in the remaining four districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

In the first phase of Kerala local body polls, 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded while a voter turnout of 76.38 per cent was recorded in the 2nd phase.

The State Election Commission has reported that voting has been peaceful in most areas and voters have abided by the COVID-19 protocols in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 16.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)