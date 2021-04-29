Kerala's Poll Of Exit Polls Projects 2nd Term For Pinarayi Vijayan & LDF In Elections 2021

With just three days to go for the results of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected a second consecutive term for CM Pinarayi Vijayan in office. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly, which had gone to polls on April 6 in a single-phase, had witnessed a voter turn-out of 70.4%. Similar to the Republic-CNX projection, the poll of all exit polls has also predicted a second consecutive term for the Left government.

Republic-CNX Projections

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 01-05

Breaking down the party wise seat prediction, the CPM is projected to lose its strength in the Kerala Assembly from the current 58 seats to somewhere between 49-55. The Congress is expected to win nearly +10-14 seats in the 2020 Assembly Elections and take its total count to somewhere between 32-36. The BJP is predicted to win 01-05 seats whereas the IUML is predicted to win between 13-17 seats.

C-Voter exit poll

LDF: 71-77

UDF: 62-68

NDA: 00-02

Others: 00

P-MARQ

LDF: 72-79

UDF: 60-66

NDA: 00-03

Others: 00-01

Axis My India

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 00-02

Others: 00-02

Today's Chankaya

LDF: 93-111

UDF: 26-44

NDA: 00-06

Others: 00-03

2016 Kerala Assembly Elections

In the 2016 assembly polls a neck-to-neck fight had been predicted in exit polls between LDF and then-ruling UDF, though in the end the LDF swept the elections with a comfortable majority of 91 seats while the UDF won 47 seats. The NDA alliance managed just one solitary seat in Kerala, with veteran O Rajagopalan winning the Nemom constituency by a margin of 8,671 votes. The BJP failed to secure any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections though its vote percentage increased considerably.

Meanwhile, Polling for the Kerala Assembly which concluded on April 6, witnessed a high-pitched clash as electoral stalwarts Oommen Chandy, Pinarayi Vijayan, Ramesh Chennithala & C Raghunath jumped into the fray. The 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 also saw 'Metroman' E Sreedharan make his electoral debut on a BJP ticket. The 88-year-old who recently joined the BJP before the polls, is projected to be the saffron party's CM face.

While BJP leaders including former chief Amit Shah and current President JP Nadda have exuded confidence in a massive victory, the scales seemed to be tipped towards the LDF as it was seen in the recently concluded civic body polls which the alliance swept under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress under Ramesh Chennithala eyes to increase its tally from the 47 seats which it won in the previous election.

Both Congress and BJP have used the matter of Sabarimala temple against the ruling party of the state. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has also faced a backlash due to the Gold smuggling case that emerged in the lead-up to the elections.

