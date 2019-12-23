'BJP Not Worried': Keshav Maurya Denies Trends, Hopes To Form Govt In Jharkhand

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya was not worried about the results of the Jharkhand elections and said that the past five years has seen a stable government and the results do not reflect the performance of the state government. He hoped that BJP is able to form a government after counting is over.

'BJP is not worried'

Maurya also mentioned that BJP was able to fight the three parties - Indian National Congress (INC), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) all by itself and the number of seats won reflects a good performance. He added that the party is not worried.

As per EC trends at the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 28 seats, JMM leading in 26 seats, Congress in 12 seats, RJD in 4 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 4 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

Manoj Jha's jibe

Earlier, RJD's Manoj Jha said that the result was a clear message to the PM had people are facing real issues and hyper-nationalistic pitches to the voters will not work in the BJP's favour. He said, "This is a message to the top leadership pf the BJP that people are worried about their meal, employment, farm sector crisis, and have nothing to with NRC and CAA. This is a message that our idea would get prominence and we hope the honourable PM and HM get the message and roll back CAA and NRC."

