Keshpur's BJP & TMC Candidates' Polling Agents Thrashed By 'goons'; Cars Vandalised

While Bengal's Phase-2 elections witnessed 80.43% voter turnout, violence was witnessed in Keshpur, where a BJP polling agent was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons on Thursday. Visuals from the site show BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalised with its windows cracked. BJP's candidate from Keshpur - Pritish R Kuar claimed that he and his followers had allegedly been attacked by TMC goons and was saved by local women.

BJP polling agent thrashed

"I was going to a booth. There was a QRT of Police in front of our car & behind them was local media. When we reached there, there were 'Trinamooli gundas'. My security took us to car, where goons started hitting us with bricks and lathis," said Pritish R Kuar. Several media persons were als reportedly attacked. READ | PM Modi claims 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'; asks if '2nd seat' in play

Later in the day, Keshpur MLA Seuli Saha's polling agent was also allegedly attacked by unknown people raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Saha alleged, "People raising Jai Shree Ram slogans stopped his vehicle and attacked him with stone. His eyes have been damaged." Keshpur had witnessed a murder of a TMC worker on Wednesday. 7 people have been arrested in connection with it.

West Bengal: Polling agent of Seuli Saha, TMC candidate from Keshpur, injured after he was allegedly attacked in Shyam Chandpur.



Seuli Saha says, "People raising Jai Shree Ram slogans stopped his vehicle&attacked him with stone. His eyes have been damaged." pic.twitter.com/LVNWcm2i71 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police. Final voter turnout was recorded at 80.43%.

Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression'. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself is touring election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.