Congress Wants To Pull Support: BJP Alleges 'strategy' As Reason For Cracks In Uddhav Govt

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday spoke to Republic TV over the cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, after Congress leader and minister in CM Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan said that there are 'some issues' between the MVA allies and bureaucracy. According to Somaiya, it is "nothing but a strategy of the Congress."

"Since the beginning, you can see that whatever good things have happened, the Congress wants to take credit. But if anything goes wrong, they would like to say that it is only Sharad Pawar and Thackeray Parivar who are running this government. Since the beginning, Ashok Chavan had made an announcement that we are forming this government only and only for Muslims. So, it is from day one that Prithviraj Chavan after a couple of weeks started saying that this government does not belong to us, then Rahul Gandhi, now Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan. All this is nothing but strategy."

He further added, "I am not sure if Congress wants to withdraw and support from outside because the Congress has been able to understand the pulse of the people. People are very much afraid and unhappy about how the Thackeray government is handling the Coronavirus crisis. I think Congress wants to protect themselves."

Earlier in the day, Ashok Chavan stated that there are 'some issues' and opined that the Congress leaders are trying to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issues in detail. While he maintained that there is 'no rift' in the MVA partners, he contradicted himself adding that everyone should be 'equal partners' in an alliance government. He further accused the bureaucrats of trying to cause damage to the MVA.

The rift in the MVA govt

Earlier, a rift in the MVA government surfaced after a group of senior Congress leaders met at Sports Minister Sunil Kedar's residence on June 11. Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had admitted that the Congress party had certain grievances with the ruling government. He had also said that Congress should get a bigger stake in the decision-making process.

Meanwhile, on May 26, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference had distanced the Congress party from Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

