Latur DCC bank polls: All nominations rejected, BJP cries foul

Latur, Oct 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said it would complain to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah after all nominations of the party for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank were rejected.

Party MLC and Latur district unit chief Ramesh Karad said minor reasons, like outstanding amounts with the bank, were shown by the poll officer to reject the nominations.

"During the scrutiny of nominations on October 20, the poll officials refused to accept no dues certificate that the candidates had got after much difficulty. We will complain to Governor BS Koshyari and Union Minister Amit Shah. The ruling Congress has killed democracy in Latur DCC by not allowing our nominees to contest," he said.

A total of 46 nominations were rejected, comprising 43 from the BJP and three from the NCP, Karad said, adding that no written reason had been given for the action till the evening of October 22. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

