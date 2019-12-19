LDF And UDF Tie In Kerala By-elections With 12 Seats Each, BJP Gets 2

The results of the Kerala by-polls were announced today, December 19, Thursday in Thiruvanthapuram, where LDF and UDF have won 12 seats each, with BJP’s score being 2.

By-election polls for 28 local body wards of 12 districts were held on Tuesday, December 17 in Kerala.

The ruling party, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s fight in the Kerala by-elections has ended in a draw. The two parties have tied by winning 12 seats each out of the 28 total. BJP won two seats to its name and two independent parties ended up winning the remaining two with small margins.

LDF lost four sitting seats to Congress-led UDF and UDF lost two to LDF. Both LDF and UDF have lost one seat each to BJP. The CPI(M) and Congress won one seat each in the Pathanamthitta district.

BJP’s Wins

K R Rajesh from the BJP won the LF Church Ward in Vakkom Municipality with 79 votes and Praveen T G won the Mullasheri Thanaveedi with 20 votes.

The Independents

The two wards snatched by independents are Poovathilappu ward in Akalakunnam panchayat in Kottayam and Honnamoola ward in Kasaragod, where George Thomas Myladi (backed by Jose K Mani from Kerala Congress (M)) and Moideen won by margins of 63 and 141 votes respectively.

CPI(M) won the wards in the Arukutty, Nalpamattam in Vijayapuram gram panchayat and Pathiyur gram panchayats. It won four of the five seats in Kozhikode. CPI(M) has got both Ramanthali and Kannur Corporation ward seats in Kannur and also secured the lone seat in Wayanad.

Congress won the seats in Pulikkunnu and Devikulangara wards.

Kerala Congress (M) won the Poovathilapp seat in Akalakunnam gram panchayat in Kottayam. BJP won the LF Churchward in Vaikom municipality in the district. Indian Union

The overall voter turnout for the by-election held on Tuesday was 78 percent.

(With Inputs from ANI)