'Looks Like A Tourist Season': TRS' Kavitha Takes A Dig On BJP's Campaign In Hyderabad

With the battle for Hyderabad's civic polls getting intense, TRS leader and CM Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha took a dig at the BJP as it unleashed its big guns in a bid to make a presence in Southern India. Referring to campaigning by prominent BJP leaders in Hyderabad, K Kavitha remarked that it seemed as if it is a 'tourist season' in Telangana, highlighting that the leaders holding rallies in the city now had been missing in the need of the hour. The TRS leader also alleged that the Centre has been 'discriminating' against Telangana.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, the former MP said, "This looks like a tourist season here in Telangana. All the big leaders from BJP are visiting Hyderabad and let me remind you, they never visited Hyderabad during floods. These people never visited Hyderabad during any calamity and nor during Corona. They did not check up on us as a state or as a population."

"These BJP leaders who are now visiting our state, after repeated requests, did not even provide us with GST compensation. Never gave us any flood relief. Whereas this government gave 4,700 crores of Rupees to six states which did not even ask for the Centre's help," she added.

'BJP has no right to ask for votes'

The TRS leader was referring to visit by high-profile BJP leaders including Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The BJP has come out all guns blazing for the upcoming GHMC polls with party President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath also set to hold rallies in Hyderabad. Sources have informed that Nadda is slated to campaign on 27 November, Adityanath on 28 November and Shah on 29 November in Hyderabad.

In a similar swipe at the BJP earlier, TRS working President KTR Rao remarked that the BJP might also seek outgoing US President Donald Trump's help to campaign in Hyderabad as he is the saffron party's 'friend'.

Moreover, TRS leader K Kavitha also exuded confidence in winning the GHMC polls and asserted that the party is eyeing a century this time after winning 99 seats in the previous elections. Hitting out the BJP for diverting issues, she added, "They do not want to speak about development because they have not done any development. The BJP has no right to ask for votes in Hyderabad because they have done nothing for Hyderabad."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

