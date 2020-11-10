Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP Ahead On 18 Seats While Congress Leads On 8, BSP On 2

As the counting of votes polled in Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Tuesday, early trends from Election Commission of India at around 11:20 am showed the BJP leading with 18 seats while the Congress was trailing at 8 seats. Counting of votes is currently underway at various centres across the state.

BJP candidates are leading in 18 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies. BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data. Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 5,668 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Badnawar, Mungaoli, Suwasara, Ashok Nagar, Bamori, Anuppur, Bada Malhara, Nepanagar, Surkhi, Gohad, Sanchi, Agar, and Mandhata. Congress' Vipin Wankhede, Rajendra Singh Baghel, and Ajab Singh Kushwaha are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar, Hatpipalya and Sumaoli constituencies, respectively.

READ | Bypolls Results: BJP Ahead In MP, Gujarat And UP

READ | MP Bypolls: BJP Ahead In 14 Seats, Cong In 5, BSP Leading In 1

MP Bypolls

The effect of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia factor will be looked forward to, in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh. The election results are equally crucial for former Chief Minister, Kamal Nath who lost power in the State when a group of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

Counting of votes for elections held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. The vote-counting process is also underway in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic. The fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government will be decided in the result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, as it requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

READ | MP Bypolls: In Early Trends, BJP Leads In 11 Seats, Cong In 3

Elections were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

By-polls were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 7 and the results will be declared today.

READ | Counting Begins For Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

(With inputs from agency)