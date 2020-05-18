Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & 8 Others To Take Oath As MLCs At 1 Pm On Monday

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC), along with eight others at 1 pm on Monday.

All the nine candidates were elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council on May 14. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.

Besides Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil, and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP. NCP's Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, Congress' Rajesh Rathod were also among the elected candidates.

Thackeray's election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council implies that he shall able to complete his full term as the Chief Minister of the state. Till now, the Shiv Sena chief was not a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council despite being sworn in as the Maharashtra CM on November 28, 2019. He had 6 months time to become a member.

