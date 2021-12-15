Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC orders 27% Seats Reserved For OBCs Be Notified As General

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) was ordered by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to declare 27% of seats in the local government, which were formerly reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs),, as a general category so that the election process could move forward. The Maharashtra local body election on seats reserved for OBCs was suspended till further directions by the apex court on December 6, however, the poll process for the other seats was not halted.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar, hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking to have the previous week order modified, ordered the SEC to publish a new notification for the 27% seats within a week. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar, hearing an application filed by the Maharashtra government seeking to have last week's order modified, ordered the SEC to issue a new notification for the 27% seats within a week. The bench said it could not accept the arguments that the state authority or SEC can be allowed to notify seats for OBCs in any local bodies without complying with the triple test, which must be followed before provisioning such reservations for OBCs.

Maharashtra local body polls

The highest court issued the ruling last week after hearing two petitions, one of which challenged provisions inserted/amended through an ordinance allowing up to 27% quota for the backward class of citizens consistently throughout Maharashtra in the concerned local bodies.

The bench stated in its order issued on Wednesday that there is no basis to change the December 6 order in this regard. However, it noted that the hiatus could not be maintained indefinitely. It said that the SEC must announce the results of both elections on the same day, local body by local body. The Supreme Court declared that this directive will apply to the affected local bodies' by-elections as well.

It stated that the SEC's counsel sought clarification on whether these instructions would apply to this election or if they should apply to future elections as well. Any petition currently before the high court on the subject will be transferred to the apex court, and any interim orders issued in those proceedings, if any, will be amended in line with this order, it said. While dismissing Maharashtra's application, the court stated that this arrangement is dependent on the outcome of the proceedings before it.

(with inputs from PTI)