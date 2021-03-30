Mamata Admits Calling BJP's Nandigram VP; Accuses Saffron Party Of Creating 'nuisance'

Quick links:
In a big revelation two days before the second phase of the West Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee admitted talking to BJP's Nandigram vice president Praloy Paul. On March 27, BJP had complained to the Election Commission over a leaked phone call of Banerjee with its party functionary. In the tape, she is heard asking for Paul's help in Nandigram, the seat from which she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari. Despite Banerjee's multiple attempts, he showcased loyalty to Adhikari.
Defending her telephonic conversation during a rally on Tuesday, the TMC supremo asserted that she was informed about Paul's desire to speak to her. Maintaining that she did nothing wrong, the WB CM accused BJP of creating a nuisance. Reacting to this development, WB BJP co-in-charge Amit Malviya claimed the audiotape has dented her prospects further. It is pertinent to note that Nandigram is among the 30 constituencies in the state going to the polls on Thursday. The counting of votes for all the phases of the WB Assembly polls will take place on May 2.
WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "Someone told me- Didi, a party worker wanted to talk from Nandigram, I did nothing wrong. They recorded my call and spread it to create a nuisance."
"Mamata Banerjee certainly knows that she is not winning Nandigram. And this audiotape that came out has really dented her prospects even further. This admission highlights the fact that she called up Praloy Paul and she asked him to switch over and work for her candidature. Clearly for a sitting Chief Minister who is campaigning in Nandigram for the last three days and not attending to other constituencies going to the polls and making this admission is a big turn of events as far as the Nandigram seat is concerned," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya told Republic TV.
After TMC’s denial, that it wasn’t Mamata Banerjee on the Proloy Pal tape, this is a big admission coming from Mamata Banerjee herself that she did call up the BJP District Vice President of Nandigram for help...— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2021
It this an an admission of defeat just before the campaign closes?