Mamata Admits Calling BJP's Nandigram VP; Accuses Saffron Party Of Creating 'nuisance'

In a big revelation two days before the second phase of the West Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee admitted talking to BJP's Nandigram vice president Praloy Paul. On March 27, BJP had complained to the Election Commission over a leaked phone call of Banerjee with its party functionary. In the tape, she is heard asking for Paul's help in Nandigram, the seat from which she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari. Despite Banerjee's multiple attempts, he showcased loyalty to Adhikari.

Defending her telephonic conversation during a rally on Tuesday, the TMC supremo asserted that she was informed about Paul's desire to speak to her. Maintaining that she did nothing wrong, the WB CM accused BJP of creating a nuisance. Reacting to this development, WB BJP co-in-charge Amit Malviya claimed the audiotape has dented her prospects further. It is pertinent to note that Nandigram is among the 30 constituencies in the state going to the polls on Thursday. The counting of votes for all the phases of the WB Assembly polls will take place on May 2.

"Mamata Banerjee certainly knows that she is not winning Nandigram. And this audiotape that came out has really dented her prospects even further. This admission highlights the fact that she called up Praloy Paul and she asked him to switch over and work for her candidature. Clearly for a sitting Chief Minister who is campaigning in Nandigram for the last three days and not attending to other constituencies going to the polls and making this admission is a big turn of events as far as the Nandigram seat is concerned," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya told Republic TV.

After TMC’s denial, that it wasn’t Mamata Banerjee on the Proloy Pal tape, this is a big admission coming from Mamata Banerjee herself that she did call up the BJP District Vice President of Nandigram for help...



It this an an admission of defeat just before the campaign closes? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2021

Here is the transcript of the leaked conversation:

Praloy Paul: "Tell me, Didi".

Mamata Banerjee: "You are a young man. I know you very well. Help us this time and there will be no problem."

Praloy Paul: "I and my family came into politics inspired by you. I held a rally, when you took oath as CM. I felt bad when I did not get the (district) president post."

Mamata Banerjee: "Who did that? Your local leader (Suvendu Adhikari), who did not allow us to visit Nandigram or enter Medinipur. You know everything, brother."

Praloy Paul: "Was it not possible for me to get a ticket?"

Mamata Banerjee: "Why do you think I am there? What happened with you was an injustice."

Praloy Paul: "I was beaten up by your Mahadev."

Mamata Banerjee: "I did not know earlier, now I am in Nandigram. So I am connecting with you."

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I am sorry I cannot do anything. I am going to remain in the party I am. No one can blame my family or me of corruption."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think everyone is honest now? Those who are with you in BJP, you think they are honest?"

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I only believe I am honest. I will be with my current party till they respect me and work honestly."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think your local leader is honest?"

Praloy Paul: "I can't talk on that. But when I was beaten by CPM, his family was with me. I have always supported their family. For more than 40 years, my father and Sisir babu have had good relations. How can I forget that?"

Mamata Banerjee: "We sent them. they worked under us. We fought against the CPM."

Praloy Paul: "Thank you Didi. For such a big leader to call me, but I cannot do anything for me."

Mamata Banerjee: "See what you can do. Thank you."