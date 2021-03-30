Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP For Attack On TMC Worker In Nandigram; Demands Security For Kin

Even as the campaign for the high-profile Nandigram seat came to an end on Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused BJP members of beating a TMC worker. After visiting the house of the aforesaid party worker, she told the media that he is in a coma at present with bleak chances of survival. On this occasion, the TMC supremo announced that she will request the Election Commission to provide security to his family as they are facing a lot of difficulties

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "I am telling you- ask the family. Their family member is in a coma. I don't know whether he will survive or not. They are not allowing them to enter the villages. They are not allowing them to get food, shelter anything. They are asking for security. The Election Commission is not giving them security." READ | Smriti Irani slams TMC over demise of Nimta victim, says 'Bengal won't bear injustice'

"Balrampur village (falls) in Nandigram. See how they are doing the nuisance. I am also contesting from here. But my problem is that the Election Commission is taking care of law and order. I will submit to the Election Commission to give them security," she added.

Earlier in the day, cricketer-turned-politician Ashoke Dinda claimed that he sustained injuries along with three other BJP workers in a scuffle. This incident took place when his convoy was attacked in Moyna Bazar. The poll candidate from Moyna squarely blamed TMC goons for blocking his convoy and damaging his black Scorpio.

Assembly election in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. The voter turnout for the 30 seats that went to the polls in the first phase was 84.63%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.