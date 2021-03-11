Mamata Banerjee Injured: Election Commission Seeks Report From WB Chief Secy Over Incident

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary by March 12 over the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While campaigning on Wednesday, Banerjee said she was injured “after being pushed against her car” in Nandigram. After being wounded and alleging attack during the election campaign, the West Bengal CM herself posted an update on Twitter from SSKM hospital, where she is currently admitted.

In the video posted on the official account of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Banerjee’s doctor stated that she remains hospitalised due to 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. While most of her supporters were seen wishing for her speedy recovery, prayers have also been offered for her health inside the Mazar (shrine) at SSKM Hospital.

‘Don’t want to spoil my schedule’

As the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election 2021 are set to take place between March 27 and April 29, in the video message from the hospital Banerjee stressed that she does not want to spoil her schedule. Pledging to return to work within a few days after several injuries, she said, “I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."

However, Banerjee alleging an attack has given a fresh spin to the days leading to the West Bengal elections. The 66-year-old has claimed that she was targetted by a “few unknown persons” while returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram on Wednesday after filing her West Bengal polls nomination earlier that day. Touting conspiracy behind the alleged attack, West Bengal CM has also said that no local police was present during the program, not even the Superintendent (SP).

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.