Mamata Coins 'Bharatiya Joghonno Party' For BJP; Repeats 'Dusshasan-Duryodhan' Remark

Coining a new term for the BJP, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, called the saffron party the 'Bharatiya Joghonno Party'. Calling PM Modi the most ruthless PM, she said that as a 7-time Lok Sabha MP she had never seen such a party of 'demons, Ravana, Duryodhana, Dushhasan', at a rally in Bengal's Nandakumar. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Mamata: 'Bharatiya Joghonno Party'

Mamata: 'You are all Dusshasan-Duryodhan'

On Saturday, Banerjee had termed the saffron party 'Dushasan-Duryodhan', while addressing a poll rally in Bengal's Panskura in East Midnapore. Referring to her injured leg, the wheel-chair bound Trinamool chief said that if she 'kicked one shot, crores of their legs will not be able to do anything'. She also listed the Bengal government's many schemes, asking 'What development has happened in Delhi? Laddoo?'.

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.