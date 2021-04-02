Mamata Replies To PM's 2nd Seat Jibe; Explains Why She Camped In Nandigram Poll Booth

Retorting to PM Modi's 'second seat' jibe, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday, told PM Modi to 'control his Home Minister' instead, while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar. Alleging that Home Minister Amit Shah was controlling the Central forces and 'conducting the election', she said was not a part of BJP to be 'controlled' or seek advice for a second seat contest. Mamata has asserted that she will win Nandigram and urged voters to vote for other TMC candidates as she needs 200+ seats to form a govt.

Mamata to Modi: 'Not your party member'

"I will tell to Prime Minister you should first control your Home Minister then will control us. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is conducting the election I am not from your party that you will control me and will give me the advice for contesting from other seats. I have contested the election from Nandigram and will win from this seat. And then will give a befitting reply to you," said Mamata Banerjee adding, "I know I will win from Nandigram. But if other candidates from the TMC don't win in this election then how will I form govt ? We need more than 200 seats to form the govt." READ | BJP meets EC over Nandigram chaos, complaints against Mamata for disrupting polling

In another rally in Falakata, she explained why she had camped at a polling booth in Nandigram for over two hours on Thursday. She said, "Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons." The BJP has now complained against Mamata Banerjee for camping inside a school's poll booth in Gokul Nagar, Nandigram amid phase-2 polls.

On Thursday, PM Modi asked Mamata Banerjee if she will be filing for nomination from a second seat. Addressing a poll rally in Uluberia, PM Modi asserted that 'wherever she goes, people of Bengal will give her an answer'. In response, TMC leaders - Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha asserted that Mamata Banerjee will win Nandigram, denying any chance of a second seat contest. Meanwhile, countering PM Modi's 'second seat' jibe, TMC MP Mahua Moitra retorted that Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi - PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, advising him to get his armour on. Her bastion - Bhowanipore is set go to polls in the seventh phase - April 26.

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP contested on all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) on 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 13 seats and ISF on 2 seats. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.