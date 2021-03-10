Mamata's Allies Tejashwi And Akhilesh Yadav Slam Attack On Bengal CM; Seeks SIT Probe

Slamming the attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her allies Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, prayed for her speedy recovery. While the Samajwadi chief has demanded a high-level probe into the issue, the RJD leader has alleged a BJP hand in the attack. Moreover, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the attack. The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident after the TMC chief claimed that she was allegedly attacked by a 'few unknown persons' while campaigning in Nandigram and leading to injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist.

Mamata's allies slam attack

Shocked by the reprehensible attack on @MamataOfficial at an election rally today. Shows the hatred & division that has possessed this country. My best wishes for her campaign & hope she recovers soon. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2021

Mamata alleges attack

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. The Bengal CM has arrived in a stretcher at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, seeking medical attention.

Opposition reacts

West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya condemned politicisation on the attack and prayed for Banerjee's safety. Calling for the suspension of her security in-charge, BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy', but later tweeted that a CBI inquiry should be done into the incident. Similarly, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya too cast aspersions on the attack questioning the police's action. While Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the attack, the party's Bengal in-charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a 'drama'.

Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kalighat, Kolkata. Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.